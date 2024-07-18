Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,193 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.68% of Darling Ingredients worth $50,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 288,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

