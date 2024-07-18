Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CAO Sells $66,150.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $560,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DC stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $220 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 448,961 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,799 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

