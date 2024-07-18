D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Evercore ISI

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.12.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DHI opened at $157.51 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.