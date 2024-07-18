Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,308,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.7 %

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.