Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 602,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.