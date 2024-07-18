CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 472,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at $303,757.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 144,421 shares valued at $155,195. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 6,399.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CuriosityStream worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 41,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,987. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Further Reading

