CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 472,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 6,399.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CuriosityStream worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
CuriosityStream Stock Performance
CURI stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 41,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,987. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Further Reading
