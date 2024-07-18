CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 11%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,147,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,049,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVAC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CureVac Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $817.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. Analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

