Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cummins by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cummins by 718.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.07. 827,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,790. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.