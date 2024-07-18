Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at $95,466,331.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 10.0 %

CRDO opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

