Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. 5,387,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

