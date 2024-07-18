Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 33,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

