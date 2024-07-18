Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 121,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 112,090,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,624,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

