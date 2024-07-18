Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,450,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.