Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.45 on Wednesday. 3,268,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,951. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

