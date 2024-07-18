Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.87. 1,384,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $489.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

