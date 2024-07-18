Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $50.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,670.09. The stock had a trading volume of 377,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,662.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,614.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

