Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 255,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,749. The company has a market cap of $427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

