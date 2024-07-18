Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

CVO stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

