Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 2,160,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,357. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

