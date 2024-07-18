Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 0%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $855.30 and last traded at $846.33. 421,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,980,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $846.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

