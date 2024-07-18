CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $187,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 2,622,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,223. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

