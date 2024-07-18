Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of VTMX opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

