Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $9.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.31. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.