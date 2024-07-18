Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $9.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.31. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.