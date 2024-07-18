Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

