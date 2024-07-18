Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 724,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

