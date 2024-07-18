Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

View Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 5,186,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,565. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.