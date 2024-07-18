Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 106,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

