Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CHCT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. 180,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,592. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.