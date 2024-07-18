Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMA opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

