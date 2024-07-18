Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

