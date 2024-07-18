Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of NET stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,247 shares of company stock valued at $55,132,713 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

