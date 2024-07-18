Citigroup Raises Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $273.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $223.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $209.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.35. Nova has a one year low of $90.59 and a one year high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter worth about $232,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 235.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

