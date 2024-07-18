Citigroup Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $63.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.