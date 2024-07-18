Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,835,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,900,878.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 86,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $510,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,835,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,900,878.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 664,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,910. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 41,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,090. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

