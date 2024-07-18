CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CISO Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,332. CISO Global has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

