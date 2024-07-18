Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 20,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock remained flat at $6.78 on Wednesday. 23,250,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,934 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 19.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.