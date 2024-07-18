CIBC Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.45.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$327,014.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,991. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

