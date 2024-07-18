CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$39.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

Shares of KEY opened at C$37.71 on Monday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$30.08 and a 1 year high of C$38.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

