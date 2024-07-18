ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $214.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

