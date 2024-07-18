Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Chegg has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

