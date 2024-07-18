Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

