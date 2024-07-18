Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 1.4%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 6,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Charge Enterprises Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charge Enterprises
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.