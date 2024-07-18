Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 1.4%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 6,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

