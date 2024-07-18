Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Price Performance
Cerus stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 1,207,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,842. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
