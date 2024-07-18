Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 278,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 343,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,138. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

