Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

CNTA stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

