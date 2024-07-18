Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 5,476,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.