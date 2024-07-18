Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,869. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

