CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $29.34 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $29.34 million and $1.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,525.09 or 1.00155833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072557 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0380696 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,366,340.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

