Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 194.2% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 14.6 %

CASS traded down $6.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The firm has a market cap of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

