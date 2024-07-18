CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. 661,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

